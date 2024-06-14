Règle de conservation des données

Types of Data Collected GLIDR collects essential user information such as email addresses and first/last name. This data enables effective user interaction within our application and its Slack integration. Purpose of Data Collection We collect personal information solely for user identification, access logs, and to enhance customer support services. We ensure that personal data is not sold or rented out. Sharing of information is restricted to necessary activities such as customer support, analytics, and user-installed integrations. Retention Period We retain personal data only for the duration that a user maintains an account with GLIDR. All personal data is removed promptly when a user deletes their account. Data Deletion In adherence to GDPR’s “Right to be forgotten,” personal data is principally stored in a single location at rest, with all secondary data references made by ID only. This includes information in access logs. IP Addresses are stored in our logs without the last digits to conform to GDPR’s related policy of personally identifiable information. At a user’s request, we eliminate all personal identifying data from our database, logs, and the application to ensure its complete removal. Security Measures GLIDR is committed to the highest standards of data security. Our protective measures include encrypting data in transit and at rest. We enforce strict access controls and encryption protocols, supported by a detailed Vulnerability Policy that outlines our process for managing potential data breaches. Our Incident Response Policy provides clear procedures for responding to data breaches, consistent with GDPR guidelines. We use Threat stack to monitor in real-time for unauthorized or suspicious behavior on production instances. This includes monitoring and alerting properly authorized Dev Ops staff performing unusual tasks or accessing protected files. Threat stack also sends alerts based on security issues captured in Amazon AWS CloudTrail logs, which include access to protected Amazon AWS S3 objects. This policy underscores our dedication to user privacy and data security across all operations, including our Slack integration and the main functionalities of the GLIDR application.