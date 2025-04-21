Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données Retro Rabbit LLC will retain customer data until a deletion of data is requested. Customers can also self-serve some data deletion, including retrospective notes.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données Retro Rabbit LLC will remove any archived data at the request of a customer. This pertains to any data created by that customer, or an administrator of the workspace.

Règle de stockage des données Retro Rabbit LLC will store data pertaining to customer profiles, in addition to general company information and retrospective notes. Additionally Retro Rabbit LLC will store any feedback provided by teams to help us further enhance your in-app experience.

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs no