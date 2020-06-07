Règle de conservation des données

Lead Liaison stores data only in the U.S. It is kept for up to 30 days after an account is terminated. After the 30 day period all data is erased. All data on Lead Liaison is stored encrypted on Amazon Aurora and uses SSL (AES-256) to secure the connection between the database instance and the application. Data at rest is encrypted using AWS Key Management Service (KMS). On Lead Liaison’s database running with Amazon Aurora encryption, data stored at rest in the underlying storage is encrypted using AES-256, as are its automated backups, snapshots, and replicas.