Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données Brutalismbot retains no user data other than the original OAuth payload when a user installs the app which is required to post messages to a channel via the included user OAuth token or incoming webhook URL. Data on posts sent to workspaces are retained for two weeks for debugging purposes.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données Any user wishing to remove their data from Brutalismbot should simply uninstall the app. The app uninstall event triggers an automatic deletion of all data for the workspace.

Règle de stockage des données Brutalismbot stores a workspace's OAuth payload for the lifetime of the installation. HTTP request and response data for posts sent to workspaces are stored for 2 weeks and then deleted permanently.

Site(s) de centre de données États-Unis

Détails sur l’hébergement des données AWS DynamoDB

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données AWS