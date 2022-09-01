Transifex is a powerful cloud based localization platform. Transifex adapts to your localization workflow with options for Continuous Localization, getting translations from your community or Translation vendors, along with powerful localization tools. With this integration for Slack, you will take your project to the next level by increasing the transparency of localization processes across your organization. Additionally, you will enable further collaboration on localization questions and issues between all your organization and your localization team.

Specifically:

- Get notifications on localization updates for your projects and translation languages

- Get notifications about localization issues from your translators when an issue is created or resolved for a specific string with options to reply or resolve too.

- Check localization status of your Transifex projects using available slash command /tx with options to see localization progress on project, language and resource level.

- Check for comments or issues that your localization team is having using an available /tx slash command and interact directly on Slack.

- Get notifications on discussions happening on your localization team when an update has happened Entering Transifex you can also control the notifications you will get on your Slack workspace. In order to use this app a paid Transifex account is required. To learn more about how Transifex for Slack works, visit our documentation.