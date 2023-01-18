Règle de conservation des données
IdeaScale retains customer data for as long as they are in-contract. Once the contract ends and the community is deleted, the customer data will phase out of backups after 90 days.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
IdeaScale retains customer data for as long as they are in-contract. Once the contract ends and the community is deleted, the customer data will phase out of backups after 90 days.
Règle de stockage des données
All data is stored in an encrypted format (AES-256) within the IdeaScale databases and filestores.
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
yes
Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs