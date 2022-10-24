With Savio, you can centralize, organize, and prioritize product feedback shared in Slack from your customers, prospects, and lost deals. Which means you can identify and focus on building high-impact features for your important customer segments.
You can also push updates about new feedback and feature request status changes to Slack, so your team can stay up to date with what customers are asking for and the progress your dev team is making.About the Integration
With the Savio app you and your team can:
1. Log product feedback shared to any public Slack channel
2. Push logged feedback to a single Slack channel to keep your company aware of what customers are asking for
3. Push feature request status changes to a single Slack channel so your company is updated about what the dev team is working on How logging product feedback works
When you click the three dots beside a message in a public Slack channel, you can select the "Push to Savio" message action. This brings up a form to log your product feedback to Savio. When you submit that form and product feedback is logged in Savio, Savio adds a message to the thread inside Slack so you know the feedback has been successfully logged.How pushing feedback and feature request status updates work
When you connect Savio to Slack, you pick a single Slack channel that Savio will push updates to. When new feedback is logged to Savio, or a feature request changes status (from "Planned" to "In Progress", for example), Savio will push a message to the Slack channel you specified.To Install
1. Sign up for an account at www.savio.io
2. Enable the integration for Slack here
Using the integration for Slack is free during your Savio trial, and requires a paid Savio account after your trial ends.Learn more
You can learn more about
1. Logging product feedback from Slack here
2. Pushing feedback and status updates to Slack here
Savio also helps up log product feedback via integrations with Intercom, Zendesk, Salesforce, HubSpot CRM, and Help Scout. A Chrome extension helps you log feedback from other tools.
Once you decide to build a feature, Savio will link your feature to a JIRA or Shortcut issue. As the issue moves through your dev tool, the Savio Feature Request status will be updated automatically (for example when a dev marks an issue as "In Progress" in JIRA, the linked Savio Feature Request can also be updated to "In Progress").
Finally, once you ship a feature you can close the loop with dozens or hundreds of customers in Savio in just a few minutes.
Have questions? Email Savio here
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