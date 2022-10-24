Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données We store customer data until a customer requests it be deleted. We have another 7 days of database backups in cold storage.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données You can request deletion of your data any time by emailing help@savio.io.

Règle de stockage des données We store customer data on AWS RDS. Data is encrypted in transit.

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Cloud hosted on AWS RDS.

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données AWS