Screencast, record screen as video. Screen capture for full page, annotate, blur sensitive info, and share with one-click uploads. Capture all or part of any web page. Add annotations, comments, blur sensitive info, and share with one-click uploads. Now with free desktop capture! Awesome screenshot provide 7 day free trial for sending screenshots to slack directly. We provide team plan with 20$/month for 5 team members.
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