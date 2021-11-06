Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données Uptime.com LLC shall retain data as long as the company has a need for its use, or to meet regulatory or contractual requirements. Once data is no longer needed, it shall be securely disposed of or archived. Customer accounts and data shall be deleted within 60 days of contract termination through manual data deletion processes. Uptime.com LLC retains certain data like logs in order to address security, compliance, or statutory needs. Information stored in snapshots and backups is not actively deleted but instead naturally ages itself as the data lifecycle occurs.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données Uptime.com LLC user panel provides active customers with the option to delete their data. Former customers data is removed from live databases upon a customer's written request or after the established period following contract termination.

Règle de stockage des données Uptime.com, LLC has achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance and is hosted at cloud infrastructure providers with SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certifications. Uptime.com LLC shall determine the type and level of access granted to employees based on the “principle of least privilege.” This principle states that users are only granted the level of access absolutely required to perform their job functions, and is dictated by Uptime.com LLC’s business and security requirements. Permissions and access rights not expressly granted shall be, by default, prohibited. Client’s data protection complies with SOC 2 standards to encrypt data in transit and at rest, ensuring customer and company data and sensitive information is protected at all times.