LibSearch offers a useful slash command /libsearch to search libraries in your favorite programming languages. At this moment, this app supports the following repositories. • Maven Central Repository (Java, Scala, Kotlin, etc)

• npm registry (JavaScript)

• Go Search (Go)

• RubyGems (Ruby)

• Packagist (PHP) /libsearch command takes 2 arguments. • 1) [lang/repository]: java, ruby, go, php, js, maven, gem, packgist, npm, etc.

• 2) [keywords]: This one can be multiple words separated by space For example, /libsearch npm slack client searches the npm registry by the query "slack client" and shows you a number of Slack API client libraries in JavaScript! Happy coding! :smirk_cat: