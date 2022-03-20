Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données We will will store data in accordance with acceptable industry standards for employee engagement applications.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données Data will be removed 3 months after account termination, or by request.

Règle de stockage des données Data is securely stored using AWS best security practices. We follow a fixed schedule key / password rotation schemes on all our databases.

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Cloud hosted (AWS, EC2)

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données AWS, DigitalOcean