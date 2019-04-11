CallRecorder ©Arun

Slack API for application Call-Recorder by Arun.Users can login to / logout from their Slack workspaces and quickly upload call recordings to current logged-in workspace channels from the app.Instruction: Home Screen > History > Select a Recording > Share Button > Upload to Slack, select a channel to start uploading. Sharing to cloud services (included Slack uploading) is a premium feature of the app so a paid subscription is required to ensure this feature works.
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