CallRecorder ©Arun

Slack API for application Call-Recorder by Arun. Users can login to / logout from their Slack workspaces and quickly upload call recordings to current logged-in workspace channels from the app. Instruction: Home Screen > History > Select a Recording > Share Button > Upload to Slack, select a channel to start uploading. Sharing to cloud services (included Slack uploading) is a premium feature of the app so a paid subscription is required to ensure this feature works.