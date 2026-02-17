Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données Conductor Monitoring stores the absolute minimum of Slack data as we only send Slack notifications, we don't read any data. The limited set of data we do store, is removed when the customer cancels or the trial expires.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données Once Conductor Monitoring users stop being customers or their trial expires, Conductor immediately removes all their data.

Règle de stockage des données Conductor Monitoring is storing all data for each customer following the strictest security standards. This includes strong authentication, limiting network access to a minimum, restricting employee access to an absolute must-have basis, regular system patching and continuous security awareness training.

Site(s) de centre de données Pays-Bas

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs no