We hold the data in your account as long as you choose to use our Zoho Show app. After you uninstall the app, your data will be automatically deleted from our active database within 6 months and from our backups within 3 months after that. The data will be stored in the backup in encrypted form for the retention period of 3 months after which it will be removed.

Règle de stockage des données

We run incremental backups everyday and weekly full backups of our databases using Zoho Admin Console (ZAC) for Zoho's DCs. Backup data in the DC is stored in the same location and encrypted using AES-256 bit algorithm. All backed up data are retained for a period of three months. If a customer requests for data recovery within the retention period, we will restore their data and provide secure access to it. To ensure the safety of the backed-up data, we use a redundant array of independent disks (RAID) in the backup servers. All backups are scheduled and tracked regularly. In case of a failure, a re-run is initiated and is fixed immediately. The integrity and validation checks of the full backups are done automatically by the ZAC tool. Data is replicated as a stream to DR servers with very negligible delay. If main/primary site is down, then the traffic is routed to DR/Secondary site. As Main and Secondary sites are always in synchronisation, data loss will not be there. Proper Backup Policy and Procedure is followed in Zoho. Backup is done in both Main and DR sites. The frequency of backup is : Weekly Full backup. Daily Incremental backup