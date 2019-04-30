protocols.io is the collaborative platform and preprint server fo science methods, computational workflows, clinical trials, operational procedures, safety checklists, instructions and manualsBy sharing methods on protocols.io in your company or lab, you make sure that knowledge stays with the team. It also helps to keep the protocols up-to-date and make sure everyone is using the most recent version.Our app allows you to share methods with other Slack workspace members and set the access level seamlessly without leaving the conversation.
protocols.io Slack app pourra voir :
protocols.io Slack app pourra faire :
Prenez connaissance des informations sur les pratiques de sécurité de cette application. Si vous voulez en savoir plus sur l’évaluation des applications pour votre espace de travail, consultez notre centre d’assistance.