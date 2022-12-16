Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données

Once Sensitive & Confidential Data is no longer necessary or has reached the end of its retention period, it is securely disposed of. Processes are in place for the secure disposal of data when the data is no longer needed for legal, regulatory and, business requirements. An automatic or manually executed process is to be in place for identifying and securely removing data that exceeds the defined legal, regulatory, and business requirements. As for disposing of data, the following methods are to be utilized for both hard copy and electronic data: ▪ Purging, sanitizing, and deleting data from all system components. This can be done by utilizing a secure wipe program in accordance with industry-accepted standards for secure deletion (i.e., degaussing). ▪ Destroying (cross-shredding) any cardholder data that is in a hardcopy format. ▪ For electronic media stored on system components that are no longer in use, data is to be disposed of through any one of the following procedures: Disintegration, Shredding (disk grinding device), Incineration by a licensed incinerator, Pulverization. ▪ Instances of disposal of customer data will be tracked via a ticketing system and will include the steps taken to complete the removal.