/templates add example "This is an example template that I need to send out daily to various people." and subsequently send it to someone by typing
/templates send example.You can send your templates to any user or channel in your workspace. Naturally, you can also edit and delete templates. Use
/templates help if you have any questions. More features will be added in the future!
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