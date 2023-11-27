Responsive® LookUp for Slack

Règle de conservation des données
If Client's were to terminate services with Responsive, all data will be retained for 12 months. During this retention period, client can request the data be restored, or provided to the client. Designated Client administrators may also request Responsive to permanently purge the data during the retention period. At the end of the retention period, data will be permanently purged.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
If Client's were to terminate services with Responsive, all data will be retained for 12 months. During this retention period, client can request the data be restored, or provided to the client. Designated Client administrators may also request Responsive to permanently purge the data during the retention period. At the end of the retention period, data will be permanently purged.
Règle de stockage des données
All data at rest are encrypted without exception using volume-level encryption using one of the strongest block ciphers available, 256-bit Advanced Encryption Standard (AES-256).
Site(s) de centre de données
États-Unis
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud Hosted
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
AWS
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no