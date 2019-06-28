Tap into your company's invisible pipeline by identifying anonymous web visitors showing real-time buying intent for your products and services with KickFire LIVE Leads and Slack.KickFire’s Slack app allows you to sync automatic, real-time notifications to your Slack channels when target companies visit or specific take actions on your website. This allows you to take immediate action and engage potential leads at the peak of their interest. Receive instant Slack channel notifications from KickFire LIVE Leads:When a visitor is on your target account watchlist When a visitor matches your predefined LIVE Leads scoring criteria When a visitor’s identified company views your website for the first time (identify net-new accounts)*Using KickFire’s Slack app is limited to KickFire LIVE Leads customers only.
KickFire pourra voir :
KickFire pourra faire :
Prenez connaissance des informations sur les pratiques de sécurité de cette application. Si vous voulez en savoir plus sur l’évaluation des applications pour votre espace de travail, consultez notre centre d’assistance.
We collect your personal information ("PI") on this website only: (i) if you voluntarily share it with us through our contact form available at https://www.kickfire.com/contact-us and (ii) in the form of your internet protocol address which is delivered to us as a functional necessity of your accessing this website. PI also includes other information subject to and as defined under the European Union General Data Protection Regulation ("GDPR"). This may include online identifiers provided by their devices, applications, tools and protocols. The PI described above is the only personal information we receive from you through your use of this website.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
If you wish to be informed about what GDPR PI we hold about you and if you want it to be removed from our systems, please contact us.
Règle de stockage des données
KickFire will store up to 1 year of customers data
You can make a request to exercise any of these rights by emailing us at support@kickfire.com or by writing to us at:
Privacy Officer
KickFire
2290 North 1st Street, Suite 102, San Jose, CA 95131
Conforme à la loi HIPAA
no
Bien que cette appli soit potentiellement conforme à la loi américaine HIPAA, Slack n’a signé aucun accord de partenariat commercial avec des fournisseurs d’applications tierces, y compris celles figurant dans Slack Marketplace. Par conséquent, il vous incombe de vérifier la conformité du fournisseur et de conclure un accord approprié avec ce dernier avant de faire appel à lui.
Sécurité
Prend en charge le langage SAML
yes
Dispose d’une équipe dédiée à la sécurité
no
Contact pour les questions de sécurité
dev@kickfire.com
Dispose d’un programme de divulgation des vulnérabilités
no
Dispose d’un programme « Bug Bounty » (chasse aux bogues et aux failles de sécurité)