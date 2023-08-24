Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données We retain your account information for as long as your account is active and a reasonable period thereafter in case you decide to re-activate the Services. We also retain some of your information as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, to resolve disputes, to enforce our agreements, to support business operations, and to continue to develop and improve our Services. Where we retain information for Service improvement and development, we take steps to eliminate information that directly identifies you, and we only use the information to uncover collective insights about the use of our Services, not to specifically analyze personal characteristics about you.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données Your Rights under the GDPR We undertake to respect the confidentiality of your Personal Data and to guarantee you can exercise your rights. You have the right under this Privacy Policy, and by law if you are within the EU, to: Request access to your Personal Data. The right to access, update or delete the information we have on you. Whenever made possible, you can access, update or request deletion of your Personal Data directly within your account settings section. If you are unable to perform these actions yourself, please contact Us to assist you. This also enables you to receive a copy of the Personal Data We hold about You. You have the right to request a copy of your information, to object to our use of your information (including for marketing purposes), to request the deletion or restriction of your information, or to request your information in a structured, electronic format. Below, we describe the tools and processes for making these requests. You can exercise some of the choices by logging into the Services and using settings available within the Services or your account. Where the Services are administered for you by an administrator (see “Notice to End Users” below), you may need to contact your administrator to assist with your requests first. For all other requests, you may contact us as provided in the Contact Us section below to request assistance. Your request and choices may be limited in certain cases: for example, if fulfilling your request would reveal information about another person, or if you ask to delete information which we or your administrator are permitted by law or have compelling legitimate interests to keep. Where you have asked us to share data with third parties, for example, by installing third-party apps, you will need to contact those third-party service providers directly to have your information deleted or otherwise restricted. If you have unresolved concerns, you may have the right to complain to a data protection authority in the country where you live, where you work or where you feel your rights were infringed. Delete your information Our Services and related documentation give you the ability to delete certain information about you from within the Service. For example, you can remove content that contains information about you using the key word search and editing tools associated with that content, and you can remove certain profile information within your profile settings. Please note, however, that we may need to retain certain information for record keeping purposes, to complete transactions or to comply with our legal obligations.

Règle de stockage des données Information Storage and Security We take reasonable steps, including physical, technical and organizational measures, to protect your personal information from unauthorized access and against unlawful processing, accidental loss, destruction and damage. Unfortunately, transmission of information via the internet is not completely secure. Although we do our best to protect your personal information, we cannot guarantee the security of your personal information submitted to us. How long we keep information How long we keep information we collect about you depends on the type of information, as described in further detail below. After such time, we will either delete or anonymize your information or, if this is not possible (for example, because the information has been stored in backup archives), then we will securely store your information and isolate it from any further use until deletion is possible. Account information We retain your account information for as long as your account is active and a reasonable period thereafter in case you decide to re-activate the Services. We also retain some of your information as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, to resolve disputes, to enforce our agreements, to support business operations, and to continue to develop and improve our Services. Where we retain information for Service improvement and development, we take steps to eliminate information that directly identifies you, and we only use the information to uncover collective insights about the use of our Services, not to specifically analyze personal characteristics about you. Information you share on the Services If your account is deactivated or disabled, some of your information and the content you have provided will remain in order to allow your team members or other users to make full use of the Services. For example, we continue to display content you provided, but when requested details that can identify you will be removed. Marketing information If you have elected to receive marketing emails from us, we retain information about your marketing preferences for a reasonable period of time from the date you last expressed interest in our Services, such as when you last opened an email from us or ceased using your OpsLevel account. We retain information derived from cookies and other tracking technologies for a reasonable period of time from the date such information was created.

Site(s) de centre de données États-Unis

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Cloud hosted on AWS

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données AWS

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs yes