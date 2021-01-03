Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données Happybara Inc. will retain Customer Data in until a team or user revokes a token, a team uninstalls an app, or a user requests deletion of data. Prior to any such event, only data that is critical to application function is retained.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données Happybara Inc. will remove Customer Data in accordance with a user's request for deletion, when a team uninstalls an app, or when a user or team revokes a token. Logs older than 30 days are automatically deleted.

Règle de stockage des données Happybara Inc. will store Customer Data in accordance with our security standards. All Customer Data is encrypted at rest.

Site(s) de centre de données États-Unis

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Cloud hosted

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données AWS