• Choose from 15 fonts and 18 ascii art stylesEmphasize that extra important point :exclamation:
• Nine vibrant font and background colors to pick fromMake the meme you couldn't find :joy_cat:
• You can only click that Sleep well knowing your data is secure :lock:
Shuffle button so many times...
• Your data is kept private using granular scopesSlate is 100% free
• Slate doesn't join channels, can't read messages, and no data is retained once a message is delivered
• Our API uses TLS 1.2 and your data is encrypted at rest
Learn more on the app page :popcorn:From Happybara: Productive by nature
Check out the docs :book:
Prenez connaissance des informations sur les pratiques de sécurité de cette application. Si vous voulez en savoir plus sur l’évaluation des applications pour votre espace de travail, consultez notre centre d’assistance.