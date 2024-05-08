Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données FatSync Software Private Limited will securely store your data on our servers. Upon requests, we will delete your data. Data includes - 1. incidents 2. alerts 3. integrations 4. user Slack tokens 5. Slack message IDs 6. org Slack tokens 7. team id 8. profile picture and basic Slack user profile

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données At FatSync Software Private Limited, we believe your data, your control. Deletion of data will be complied within 45 days of request. To request deletion, please contact support@spike.sh Data that can be archived and removed includes - 1. incidents 2. alerts 3. integrations 4. user slack tokens 5. slack message IDs 6. org slack tokens 7. team id 8. profile picture and basic slack user profile

Règle de stockage des données FatSync Software Private Limited will securely store your data on our servers. All data is stored on encrypted disks with timely and rotating backups on our servers. We use AES-256 encryption at rest. Data includes - 1. incidents 2. alerts 3. integrations 4. user Slack tokens 5. Slack message IDs 6. org Slack tokens 7. team id 8. profile picture and basic Slack user profile

Site(s) de centre de données États-Unis

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Cloud hosted

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données AWS

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs no

L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM) yes

Modèle(s) LLM utilisé(s) ChatGPT by OpenAI

Confirmer les paramètres de conservation des LLM Spike does not retain response data after a request is completed. OpenAI may retain API request data per their own data retention policies. Spike does not use customer data to train or fine-tune any language model.

Politique de confidentialité des données du LLM Spike's AI features are powered by ChatGPT (OpenAI). Any data sent to the LLM is processed on OpenAI's infrastructure. Data is not shared across tenants. Each request is isolated and processed independently.