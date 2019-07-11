We will send you real-time notifications from raterSpot so that you will never miss any important notifications.
Features :
- Slack raterSpot Channel linked to your raterSpot
- Get notified directly to raterSpot Slack Channel.
- Triggered notifications with all major system events
- Notifications have detailed info including policy name, policy number, insured details if required, updated data, and more
- Enables new Slack slash commands to get multiple indications, get indication details and more with raterSpot system
- Works with raterSpot System
- Notification Events: Welcome On-boarding, Login, New Submission Created, Policy Issued, Share Credentials, Forgot Password
- Any agent on raterSpot can get Slack notifications for free.
One can be on raterSpot for free. We charge specifically for services.
Want to get your Insurance Agency to raterSpot?
Request us at https://policyspot.wufoo.com/forms/svigssw0qiylvz
. We will get in touch asap.