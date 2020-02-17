Probe gives you access to all of your metrics with one simple command. When you have a data question - you don't need to go to a dashboard. You can simply type /probe
to get the answer.Here is the list of metrics that Probe supports at the moment
- trials
number of trial / freemium accounts created
- trial conversion
your conversion rate from trial to paying customer
- new mrr
your gross new business MRR
- renewal
renewed MRR from customers coming back to your service
- expansion
MRR gained from your existing customers paying more
- contraction
MRR lost because your customers start to pay less
- churn
lost MRR due to customers leaving
- churn net
your net MRR churn = renewal + expansion - contraction - churn
- new mrr net
actual amount of money you have added to your business; new_mrr_gross - churn net
- churn rate
gross % of MRR you are losing each month
- churn net rate
net % of MRR you are losing each month
We show data in a monthly resolution by default. But you can add weekly
to any metric to change this. E.g. /probe new mrr weeklyHow we collect data
There are two ways to send data to the Probe:
1. Use our Stripe Integration. Once you install the Probe app in your workspace - you will get a message with a “Connect Slack” button
2. Send data to Probe via our API. Subscription data can be messy, so we built a simple API you can use to keep Probe up to date. Check out the Getting Started article: https://getprobe.io/docs/api/#getting-started
.Pricing
Paying is required after 14 days of trial. If you are a pre-funding startup - just get in touch and we will be happy to give you a discount.