FloQast delivers workflow automation software enabling organizations to operationalize accounting excellence. Trusted by more than 2,000 accounting teams – including Twilio, Los Angeles Lakers, Zoom, and Snowflake – FloQast was built by accountants, for accountants to enhance the way accounting teams work. FloQast enables customers to streamline processes such as automated reconciliations, documentation requests, and other workflows that impact the month-end close, financial reporting, and payroll and is consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. Learn more at FloQast.com
.
The FloQast integration for Slack allows users to interact with FloQast from within Slack - both by accessing data and receiving important updates from FloQast, and posting information from Slack to FloQast.
The FloQast integration for Slack includes the following features:
- FloQast Review Notes are fully integrated with Slack. When a new Review Note is created, its assignee receives a Slack notification including the context and content of the new note. The assignee can then reply to the Review Note, and change its status, directly from the notification. A full record of the Review Note is maintained in FloQast, regardless of whether any updates were made in FloQast or via Slack.
- Users can receive important notifications from FloQast via Slack. Examples include notifications for late items assigned to you, items that are fully prepared and ready for your assigned review, accounts relevant to you that are out-of-balance, and a daily or weekly summary of your activity on FloQast. Users can set their own preferences for which notifications they want to receive via Slack.
- Users can also query FloQast from the Slack app. Typing '/fq late' anywhere within Slack returns a list of late items assigned to you. Typing '/fq today' or '/fq tomorrow' returns a list of all items assigned to you that are due today or tomorrow, respectively.
Users can get a full list of features available in the FloQast app by typing '/fq help' from anywhere within Slack.