Règle de conservation des données
Cortex will remove data if requested, otherwise we'll retain data indefinitely.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Cortex will remove data, such as Slack channel mapping for a service or AI assistant conversation, if requested, otherwise we'll retain data indefinitely.
Cortex deletes the Slack access token when the integration is removed.
Règle de stockage des données
Cortex stores:
- Encrypted access token after Slack is configured by a user
- Slack identity mappings for users based on their Cortex email
- Slack channel names when they are registered with a Cortex service in the YAML file. More info on how this works can be found in our Slack docs: https://docs.cortex.io/docs/reference/integrations/slack#catalog-descriptor
- Conversation history with the AI assistant. This is displayed in the history pane of the AI assistant in the application but is not used to train the AI assistant. Each assistant thread belons to a user and the conversation history can only be accessed by that specific user.
Cortex fetches the list of all channels but does not store this information anywhere.
Site(s) de centre de données
États-Unis
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud hosted on Google Cloud platform
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
Google
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
no