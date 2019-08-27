Règle de conservation des données
At Competitors App, our Data Retention Policy ensures that data is stored only for as long as necessary, complying with European Union laws and regulations.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Our Data Archival and Removal Policy provides users with the option to permanently delete their data either through our site or by contacting us directly, guaranteeing their right to privacy and control over their information.
Règle de stockage des données
Our Data Archival and Removal Policy provides users with the option to permanently delete their data either through our site or by contacting us directly, guaranteeing their right to privacy and control over their information.
Site(s) de centre de données
Allemagne
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud-hosted
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
Hetzner Online GmbH
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
no