Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données At Competitors App, our Data Retention Policy ensures that data is stored only for as long as necessary, complying with European Union laws and regulations.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données Our Data Archival and Removal Policy provides users with the option to permanently delete their data either through our site or by contacting us directly, guaranteeing their right to privacy and control over their information.

Règle de stockage des données Our Data Archival and Removal Policy provides users with the option to permanently delete their data either through our site or by contacting us directly, guaranteeing their right to privacy and control over their information.

Site(s) de centre de données Allemagne

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Cloud-hosted

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données Hetzner Online GmbH

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs no