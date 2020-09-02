• Set expiration dates for channels by default or individuallyStop worrying about archiving temporary channels :man-getting-massage:
• View a list of expired channels, get alerts, and keep an eye on workspace metrics
• Make all those channels withPromote best practices across your workspace without lifting a finger :woman-golfing:
tempprefixes actually temporary
• Streamline your workflows by keeping your workspace organized
• Granular channel joining control and customizable default settings for new channelsBring order to the chaos for new hires and large teams :file_cabinet:
• Set standards for your team, then sit back and keep an eye on your
Channel:
Userratio
• Tame the channel sprawl that fragments information and wastes timeLive, in-Slack support :hand:
• Turn your Slack workspace into a curated experience
• You don't have to leave Slack to get help with ChannitorSleep well knowing your data is secure :lock:
• Our apps have live support built in: just click the
Helpbutton in the App Home to open a ticket
• Our support team will quickly respond in the
Messagestab of the App Home
• Your data is kept private using granular scopesChannitor is 100% free
• Channitor only joins the channels that you intend, and it never retains any message or user data
• Our API uses TLS 1.2 and your data is encrypted at rest
Learn more on the app page :popcorn:From Happybara: Productive by nature
Check out the docs :book:
Prenez connaissance des informations sur les pratiques de sécurité de cette application. Si vous voulez en savoir plus sur l’évaluation des applications pour votre espace de travail, consultez notre centre d’assistance.