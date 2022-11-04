Personal Data shall be processed and stored for as long as required by the purpose they have been collected for. Therefore: - Personal Data collected for purposes related to the performance of a contract between EagleStatus and the User shall be retained until such contract has been fully performed. - Personal Data collected for the purposes of EagleStatus’ legitimate interests shall be retained as long as needed to fulfill such purposes. Users may find specific information regarding the legitimate interests pursued by EagleStatus within the relevant sections of this document (

) or by contacting EagleStatus (support@eaglestatus.io). EagleStatus may be allowed to retain Personal Data for a longer period whenever the User has given consent to such processing, as long as such consent is not withdrawn. Furthermore, EagleStatus may be obliged to retain Personal Data for a longer period whenever required to do so for the performance of a legal obligation or upon order of an authority.