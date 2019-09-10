Activity To Go

Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données You may use the service to delete any of your Account Metadata, which will remove this immediately from our cloud storage. When you cancel your subscription and your organization is deleted, all of your Account Metadata will be deleted within 7 days.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données Usage Data, Registration and Billing and Administration Data will be deleted or anonymized when the service is terminated (if applicable), and when we no longer have a legitimate business need to retain it. You may request confirmation of whether we hold personal information about you. If we do, we’ll provide access and allow you to correct, update, or delete that information. In some cases, your ability to access or modify your data may be limited due to legal or regulatory requirements or based on where you reside. If that happens, we’ll explain why.

Règle de stockage des données We receive and store any information you knowingly provide to us. For example, through the registration process and/or through your account settings, we collect personal information such as your name and email address. We implement administrative, technical, and physical safeguards designed to protect personal information and customer data. These controls align with industry standards and support our commitment to security, including our pursuit of SOC 2 compliance. However, no system can guarantee absolute security, and unauthorized access, hardware or software failures, or other unforeseen factors may compromise data at any time. We regularly review and update our security controls to adapt to new threats, vulnerabilities, and industry best practices.

Site(s) de centre de données États-Unis, Royaume-Uni

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Cloud hosted

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données AWS

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs yes

Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs https://activitytogo.com/privacy/gdpr