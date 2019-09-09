Librato is an online monitoring platform that allows your team to collect, store, and visualize any metric across all levels of your application stack.This integration will post a notification to a channel in Slack when an alert is triggered in Librato. An existing paid account is required to use Librato.
Librato pourra faire :
Prenez connaissance des informations sur les pratiques de sécurité de cette application. Si vous voulez en savoir plus sur l’évaluation des applications pour votre espace de travail, consultez notre centre d’assistance.