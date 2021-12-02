Whether you are a small company that wants to keep track of their daily tasks or a big company that manages big projects, you can use Cubicl.Because Cubicl provides the easiest solution to manage your entire team from one place thanks to its many usefull features.You can create a task and assign it to the team members. You can add details such as deadline, sub-steps, description, progress bars. Get notified about activities instantly.You can prevent complexity by creating separate groups for your company's units, branches, offices, and teams.With Slack integration, you will receive activity notifications of your group as notifications in the Slack channel of your choice.You can try Cubicl for free for 14 days. During the trial, you can create an account for your company and invite your entire team. We don't want credit card information from you. After the trial, you can choose from monthly, semi-annual or annual payment options. All payments are accepted by credit card.
Cubicl pourra faire :
Prenez connaissance des informations sur les pratiques de sécurité de cette application. Si vous voulez en savoir plus sur l’évaluation des applications pour votre espace de travail, consultez notre centre d’assistance.
Bien que cette appli soit potentiellement conforme à la loi américaine HIPAA, Slack n’a signé aucun accord de partenariat commercial avec des fournisseurs d’applications tierces, y compris celles figurant dans Slack Marketplace. Par conséquent, il vous incombe de vérifier la conformité du fournisseur et de conclure un accord approprié avec ce dernier avant de faire appel à lui.
Sécurité
Prend en charge le langage SAML
no
Dispose d’une équipe dédiée à la sécurité
no
Contact pour les questions de sécurité
support@cubicl.io
Dispose d’un programme de divulgation des vulnérabilités
no
Dispose d’un programme « Bug Bounty » (chasse aux bogues et aux failles de sécurité)