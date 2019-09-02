zomplaybot

What is ZomPlay Bot?ZomPlay is a Slack bot that records your sport game's scores and then ranks you against all your fellow teammates. Use data to show who is the better player in your team.Currently it supports most of the sports like badminton, ping pong and tennis.Get started at zomplay.com. It's free.
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