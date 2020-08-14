Règle de conservation des données
Qualtrics is only a data processor. Our customers own their own data and control the retention of it. Qualtrics will not delete the data of an active customer.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Our customers control the removal of their own data. They may delete it at any time. After the termination of a contract, customer data that was not removed will be deleted at Qualtrics' earliest convenience.
Règle de stockage des données
Data will be stored encrypted according to the details found in our Cloud Security and Privacy Framework.
Site(s) de centre de données
Canada, États-Unis, Australie, Allemagne
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Qualtrics uses a hybrid cloud strategy that utilizes Equinix (colocation) and AWS (cloud) data centers to provide for our storage and processing needs.
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
AWS, Equinix
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
yes
Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs