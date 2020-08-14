Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données Qualtrics is only a data processor. Our customers own their own data and control the retention of it. Qualtrics will not delete the data of an active customer.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données Our customers control the removal of their own data. They may delete it at any time. After the termination of a contract, customer data that was not removed will be deleted at Qualtrics' earliest convenience.

Règle de stockage des données Data will be stored encrypted according to the details found in our Cloud Security and Privacy Framework.

Site(s) de centre de données Canada, États-Unis, Australie, Allemagne

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Qualtrics uses a hybrid cloud strategy that utilizes Equinix (colocation) and AWS (cloud) data centers to provide for our storage and processing needs.

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données AWS, Equinix

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs yes