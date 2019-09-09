Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données

Krock.io may process your Personal Information for archiving purposes unless You place a request not to do so by contacting us through legal@krock.io. If you are a European Union resident, under GDPR, Krock.io can process your Personal Information for archiving purposes beyond the stated retention period if doing so is in the public interest, or for historical, scientific, or statistical purposes. We ensure that archiving does not contravene the rights and freedoms of data subjects and that appropriate technical and organizational safeguards are in place, such as data minimization, pseudonymization, or encryption. In case you would like Krock.io to delete your Personal Information, and if the erasure of that Personal Information does not interfere with Krock.io providing the Services you may place such a request through legal@krock.io. We will process such requests in accordance with the applicable laws of your country of residence. To protect your privacy, Krock.io may take steps to verify your identity before fulfilling your request. Moreover, if you are a resident of California state, US, in accordance with the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 (“CCPA”), you may have the right to request the erasure of Personal Information held about you by Krock.io, subject to certain exceptions prescribed by law. If you would like to exercise this right, please contact us at legal@krock.io. We will process such requests in accordance with applicable laws. To protect your privacy, Krock.io may take steps to verify your identity before fulfilling your request. If you are a resident of Virginia state, US, in accordance with the SB 1392 Consumer Data Protection Act, you may have the right to request the erasure of Personal Information held about you by Krock.io, subject to certain exceptions prescribed by law. If you would like to exercise this right, please contact us at legal@krock.io. We will process such requests in accordance with applicable laws. To protect your privacy, Krock.io may take steps to verify your identity before fulfilling your request. If you are a European Union resident you have the right to request the erasure of Personal Information held about you by Krock.io, subject to certain exceptions prescribed by law. If you would like to exercise this right, please contact us at legal@krock.io. We will process such requests in accordance with applicable laws. To protect your privacy, Krock.io may take steps to verify your identity before fulfilling your request.