Amazon Chime Meetings

While an Amazon Chime Enterprise account is active, Amazon Chime Enterprise account administrators can retrieve chat message attachments that have been uploaded into Amazon Chime by their users. See link for more information:

Administrators of an Amazon Chime Enterprise account can delete their Amazon Chime account. Amazon Chime deletes all user data when you delete your account. This excludes non-content data related to user accounts and Amazon Chime usage (Service Attributes covered under the Customer Agreement) that is generated by Amazon Chime. Amazon Chime users that are not part of an Amazon Chime Enterprise account can request that their profile be deleted or retrieve an archive of their Amazon Chime chat message attachments (including meeting recordings) by using the Amazon Chime Assistant. See link for more information: