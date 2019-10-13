Règle de conservation des données
Data is retained while the bot is installed on the server. Once it has been uninstalled it will be purged after a short period of time (typically around 24 hours) so the bot can be reinstalled without losing data. If requested, we can purge it manually before that grace period ends.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Data is retained while the bot is installed on the server. Once it has been uninstalled it will be purged after a short period of time (typically around 24 hours) so the bot can be reinstalled without losing data. If requested, we can purge it manually before that grace period ends.
Règle de stockage des données
Data is stored and backed up on servers managed entirely by Audentio, LLC. We do not use any third party services for backups or data management.
Site(s) de centre de données
États-Unis
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud hosted.
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no