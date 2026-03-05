BuiltWith Pro

Règle de conservation des données
BuiltWith Pty Ltd retains data only for as long as necessary to operate and improve its services, comply with legal obligations, and maintain the integrity of its technology and business intelligence datasets. Data derived from publicly accessible web content may be retained indefinitely as part of historical research, analytics, and longitudinal technology tracking.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
BuiltWith Pty Ltd generates technology profiles using publicly accessible information from websites and related public sources. Domain owners may request removal of their domain from public lookup tools, however certain derived or historical datasets may be retained for research, analytics, and system integrity purposes.
Règle de stockage des données
BuiltWith Pty Ltd stores data using commercially reasonable technical and organizational safeguards designed to protect it from unauthorized access, alteration, or loss.
Site(s) de centre de données
Canada
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud Hosted
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
OVH
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
no