Compt software helps companies develop perk stipends so employees can get the perks they want and need most while eliminating the administrative burden for HR and introducing more visibility into their engagement than ever before.With the Compt app: * You can get a summary of your perk stipends (balance, start, and end dates). * You can claim your perk directly in Slack. * You'll be privately notified about relevant Compt account details. * You can easily share how you Compt to a dedicated Slack channel from within your Compt account or Slack.Want to get your company started with Compt? Get more info at compt.io.Note: A paid Compt account is required to enable this integration.
Compt pourra voir :
Compt pourra faire :
Prenez connaissance des informations sur les pratiques de sécurité de cette application. Si vous voulez en savoir plus sur l’évaluation des applications pour votre espace de travail, consultez notre centre d’assistance.
Compt considers data protection and privacy to be of paramount importance. We never sell personal data and we carry out all processing operations in strict compliance with the EU General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”) as well as the Laws of Delaware and the United States, where Compt is incorporated, and other applicable global privacy and data protection laws such as the California Consumer Privacy Act (“CCPA”) (collectively, the “Applicable Law”). For more details visit https://app.compt.io/privacy/.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
You have a right to be informed of Personal Data processed by Compt, a right to rectification/correction, erasure and restriction of processing. You also have the right to receive from Compt a structured, common and machine-readable format of Personal Data you provided to us. For more details visit https://app.compt.io/privacy/.
Règle de stockage des données
We will store your usage data until such time when you withdraw your consent for us to do so. All other data as specified above will be retained for as long as is necessary for the purpose(s) for which we originally collected it. We may also retain information as required by law. For more details visit https://app.compt.io/privacy/.
Bien que cette appli soit potentiellement conforme à la loi américaine HIPAA, Slack n’a signé aucun accord de partenariat commercial avec des fournisseurs d’applications tierces, y compris celles figurant dans Slack Marketplace. Par conséquent, il vous incombe de vérifier la conformité du fournisseur et de conclure un accord approprié avec ce dernier avant de faire appel à lui.
Sécurité
Prend en charge le langage SAML
no
Dispose d’une équipe dédiée à la sécurité
no
Contact pour les questions de sécurité
support@compt.io
Dispose d’un programme de divulgation des vulnérabilités
no
Dispose d’un programme « Bug Bounty » (chasse aux bogues et aux failles de sécurité)