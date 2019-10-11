Secret Santa 2.0

Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données The application do not have a database. Every data collected is stored only during the time of the user session and will be deleted a few hours after they last interacted with the application.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données The application do not have a database. Every data collected is stored only during the time of the user session and will be deleted a few hours after they last interacted with the application.

Règle de stockage des données The application do not have a database. Every data collected is stored only during the time of the user session and will be deleted a few hours after they last interacted with the application.

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Cloud hosted

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données Clever Cloud