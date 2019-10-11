Secret Santa 2.0

Règle de conservation des données
The application do not have a database. Every data collected is stored only during the time of the user session and will be deleted a few hours after they last interacted with the application.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
The application do not have a database. Every data collected is stored only during the time of the user session and will be deleted a few hours after they last interacted with the application.
Règle de stockage des données
The application do not have a database. Every data collected is stored only during the time of the user session and will be deleted a few hours after they last interacted with the application.
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud hosted
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
Clever Cloud
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no