AdHelp helps you to link your Google Ads account with Slack.Have you ever wondered, that how can you get your Google Ads statistics on the go? Have you ever thought of any alternative other than Google Ads Platform which is smarter and quicker?Well, AdHelp is the solution for all. With AdHelp you can: 1. Know your Top Performing Ad 2. Get trends and statistics for Google Ad metrics, and many more.
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