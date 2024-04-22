Règle de conservation des données
We retain data for 12 months from your last interaction, unless otherwise required.
If you have questions about your stored data or would like to request personal data deletion, please contact us at privacy@wooxy.com.
We will use and disclose Distribution List information only as outlined in Sections 6-9 of our Privacy Policy (https://wooxy.com/privacy-policy).
We keep personal data only as long as needed to fulfill its original purpose or as required by law. Generally, we retain data for 12 months after your last interaction. After this period, we securely delete the data from our systems, unless we must keep it longer for legal compliance or dispute resolution.
Procedure for Handling Data Deletion Requests
To request deletion of your personal data, email us at privacy@wooxy.com. After verifying your identity, we'll process your request within 30 days, as required by law. Some data may be exempt from deletion due to legal requirements or legitimate business purposes.
• Bill or collect money owed to us;
• Send you system alert messages;
• Communicate with you about your account; or
• Send you informational and promotional content.
If we detect abusive or illegal behavior involving your Distribution List, we may share it (or portions of it) with affected ISPs or anti-spam organizations.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
We will remove any Personal Data about an individual, either you or a Subscriber, from our servers at your or their request. There is no charge for an individual to access or update their Personal Data.
For any inquiries about deletion of your data stored with our service, please contact us at privacy@wooxy.com.
Règle de stockage des données
14. Safeguarding Your Information
We take reasonable and appropriate measures to protect Personal Data from loss, misuse and unauthorized access, disclosure, alteration and destruction, taking into account the risks involved in the processing and the nature of the Personal Data.
We limit access to personal information about you to employees who we believe reasonably need to come into contact with that information to provide products or services to you or in order to do their jobs. Further, we have implemented reasonable physical, electronic, and procedural safeguards designed to protect personal information about you. No method of transmission over the Internet, method of electronic storage or other security methods are one hundred percent secure. Therefore, while we strive to use reasonable efforts to protect your personal information, we cannot guarantee its absolute security. You can find out more about our technical and organizational safeguards on our Security page.
Our credit card processing vendor uses security measures to protect your information both during the transaction and after it is complete. Our vendor is certified as compliant with card association security initiatives, including the Visa Cardholder Information Security and Compliance (CISP), MasterCard® (SDP), and Discovery Information Security and Compliance (DISC). We also perform annual SOC II audits. If you have any questions about the security of your Personal Data, you may contact us at privacy@wooxy.com.
Wooxy accounts require a username and password to log in. You must keep your username and password secure, and never disclose it to a third party. Because the information in your Distribution Lists is so sensitive, account passwords are encrypted, which means we cannot see your passwords. We cannot resend forgotten passwords either. We will only reset them.
Site(s) de centre de données
Allemagne, France
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
OVH
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
yes
Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
no