Comparably app is the easiest way for you and your teammates to share content on Slack and social networks. Multiply the reach of each content piece you share while engaging your team.- /share-page {url} - Enter the URL you want to share and customize your post by updating the image, title and description. - All users on a channel that receive your post, easily share it on their social networks. - Each user gets a shout out when they share. - /comparably-leaderboard - View and share your team's engagement performance, and celebrate the most engaged team members on your Slack channels. - /shares-report - View and share the overall content stats, like engagement, number of times your content was viewed and shared. - Remind teammates that hasn't shared the content you posted by Comparably's auto reminders.Install the Comparably Slack App to your workspace and claim your company profile. Once your profile is approved within 24 hours, you will be able to start using Comparably Slack App's commands and get your content out to your team!
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Prenez connaissance des informations sur les pratiques de sécurité de cette application. Si vous voulez en savoir plus sur l’évaluation des applications pour votre espace de travail, consultez notre centre d’assistance.
Comparably will retain Customer Data in accordance and with full compliance with GDPR and CCPA.
Personal Identifiable Customer Data is kept indefinitely on Comparably’s servers and storage devices. Personal Identifiable Customer Data will not be shared with any 3rd-party services, with no exception, and will be kept solely for Comparably’s internal tracking and analytics purposes.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Comparably store and retain data according to our internal Information Security Policy. A copy of this policy can be downloaded here - https://s3-us-west-1.amazonaws.com/s.comparably.com/Information+Security+Policy+-+08212020.pdf
All Personal Identifiable Customer Data is kept indefinitely, unless a removal is requested by customer. Upon request, data will be removed from main storage services within 48 hours from the time of request. Data will remain in Comparably backups for up to 2 weeks from date of request. Afterward, all data will be automatically purged from our system.
Comparably uses Amazon AWS cloud for all storage purposes.
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
AWS
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no
Certifications et conformité
Procédure de demande de suppression de données
Comparably store and retain data according to our internal Information Security Policy. A copy of this policy can be downloaded here - https://s3-us-west-1.amazonaws.com/s.comparably.com/Information+Security+Policy+-+08212020.pdf
All Personal Identifiable Customer Data is kept indefinitely, unless a removal is requested by customer. Upon request, data will be removed from main storage services within 48 hours from the time of request. Data will remain in Comparably backups for up to 2 weeks from date of request. Afterward, all data will be automatically purged from our system.
Conforme à la loi HIPAA
no
Bien que cette appli soit potentiellement conforme à la loi américaine HIPAA, Slack n’a signé aucun accord de partenariat commercial avec des fournisseurs d’applications tierces, y compris celles figurant dans Slack Marketplace. Par conséquent, il vous incombe de vérifier la conformité du fournisseur et de conclure un accord approprié avec ce dernier avant de faire appel à lui.
Sécurité
Prend en charge le langage SAML
no
Dispose d’une équipe dédiée à la sécurité
no
Contact pour les questions de sécurité
contact@comparably.com
Dispose d’un programme de divulgation des vulnérabilités
no
Dispose d’un programme « Bug Bounty » (chasse aux bogues et aux failles de sécurité)