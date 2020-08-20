Comparably store and retain data according to our internal Information Security Policy. A copy of this policy can be downloaded here -

All Personal Identifiable Customer Data is kept indefinitely, unless a removal is requested by customer. Upon request, data will be removed from main storage services within 48 hours from the time of request. Data will remain in Comparably backups for up to 2 weeks from date of request. Afterward, all data will be automatically purged from our system.