Creately is the simplest way to visualize ideas, concepts, plans, processes and designs. Draw, diagram and collaborate seamlessly with Slack and Creately.• Draw Flowcharts, UML, Mind-maps, UI mockups, Sitemaps, Network Diagrams and more with amazing ease.• Create new documents and share them right inside Slack with the /creately command.• The Creately Slack integration automatically shows you a preview of any Creately document URL you share.• You will need a https://creately.com account to use this add-on. You can register and use Creately for free up to 5 documents.
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