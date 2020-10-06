Elium is a Knowledge Management platform that helps you share, maintain and diffuse your knowledge across the whole company. Push the spaces' activities from Elium to any of your Slack public channels. You can choose which activities will be pushed and select the channel or channels where it will be pushed.Select each space from which you'll send content to Slack, and assign it a channel.
Elium pourra voir :
Elium pourra faire :
Prenez connaissance des informations sur les pratiques de sécurité de cette application. Si vous voulez en savoir plus sur l’évaluation des applications pour votre espace de travail, consultez notre centre d’assistance.
https://elium.com/legal/data-processing-agreement/
During the Term : Elium’s Services include tools enabling the Subscriber to delete Data during the Term in a manner consistent with the functionality of the Services. In case the available tools do not enable such deletion, the Subscriber may instruct Elium to delete the relevant Data from Elium’s systems in accordance with the applicable law (GDPR Article 28.3.g). Elium will comply with this instruction as soon as reasonably practicable, unless EU or EU Member State law requires storage of the Data.
At the end of the Term : Within a reasonable timeframe before the end of the provision of Services, the Subscriber may require that Elium transfers all Data back to it ; either following the successful transfer of all Data, or without delay if such transfer was not requested within ten (10) working days of the end of the provision of the Services, Elium (1) deletes all Data from its systems, and (2) deletes all existing copies, unless Union or Member State law requires storage of the Data (GDPR Article 28.3.g).
Deletion : When it deletes Data or electronic media or paper documents, Elium always deletes them in a secure manner, in such a way that their results are neither readable nor usable for any purpose. For the sake of clarity, | delete » or | deletion » means the complete, integral and irreversible erasure of the Data.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
https://elium.com/legal/data-processing-agreement/
During the Term : Elium’s Services include tools enabling the Subscriber to delete Data during the Term in a manner consistent with the functionality of the Services. In case the available tools do not enable such deletion, the Subscriber may instruct Elium to delete the relevant Data from Elium’s systems in accordance with the applicable law (GDPR Article 28.3.g). Elium will comply with this instruction as soon as reasonably practicable, unless EU or EU Member State law requires storage of the Data.
At the end of the Term : Within a reasonable timeframe before the end of the provision of Services, the Subscriber may require that Elium transfers all Data back to it ; either following the successful transfer of all Data, or without delay if such transfer was not requested within ten (10) working days of the end of the provision of the Services, Elium (1) deletes all Data from its systems, and (2) deletes all existing copies, unless Union or Member State law requires storage of the Data (GDPR Article 28.3.g).
Deletion : When it deletes Data or electronic media or paper documents, Elium always deletes them in a secure manner, in such a way that their results are neither readable nor usable for any purpose. For the sake of clarity, | delete » or | deletion » means the complete, integral and irreversible erasure of the Data.
Règle de stockage des données
https://elium.com/legal/data-processing-agreement/
4. Data and Processing of Data
The Subscriber certifies that it has collected the Data – be it “normal” Data (in the sense of GDPR Article 6) or “special” or “sensitive” Data (in the sense of GDPR Article 9) - in accordance with all applicable legislation with respect to data protection.
The details of Processing entrusted by the Subscriber to Elium (i.e. the object of Processing, the nature and purpose of Processing, the type of Data, the categories of data subjects, the Subprocessors and the security measures applied by Elium) are specified in Schedule 1 to the Appendix.
Elium recognises the importance of appropriate Data protection and confirms that each Processing will be executed in accordance with the Documented Instructions and to any applicable legislation with respect to data protection.
Elium Processes the Data only on the Documented Instructions, including with regard to transfers of Data to a Third Country or an international organization, unless required to do so by Union or Member State law to which Elium is subject; in such a case, Elium shall inform the Subscriber of that legal requirement before Processing, unless that law prohibits such information on important grounds of public interest (GDPR Article 28.3.a).
Elium shall immediately inform the Subscriber if, in its opinion, an instruction infringes the GDPR or other Union or Member State data protection provisions (GDPR Article 28.3.last §).
Unless forbidden by law, Elium will inform the Subscriber without delay when Elium or any of its Subprocessors :
receives a question, a summons or a request for inspection or audit from a competent public authority regarding the Processing;
intends to divulge Data to any competent public authority outside of the contractual Processing scope; upon the request of the Subscriber, Elium will communicate to it a copy of the documents supplied to the competent authority.
With regard to the Processing, the complete instructions of the Subscriber to Elium comprise the Agreement and its Appendixes, the other documents included or incorporated by reference as well as any other agreement between the Parties, including any complementary or alternative instruction agreed in writing between the Parties.
Elium recognises that, if it determines the purposes and means of Processing, Elium shall be considered to be a Controller in respect of that Processing (GDPR Article 28.10).
During the Term : Elium’s Services include tools enabling the Subscriber to delete Data during the Term in a manner consistent with the functionality of the Services. In case the available tools do not enable such deletion, the Subscriber may instruct Elium to delete the relevant Data from Elium’s systems in accordance with the applicable law (GDPR Article 28.3.g). Elium will comply with this instruction as soon as reasonably practicable, unless EU or EU Member State law requires storage of the Data.
At the end of the Term : Within a reasonable timeframe before the end of the provision of Services, the Subscriber may require that Elium transfers all Data back to it ; either following the successful transfer of all Data, or without delay if such transfer was not requested within ten (10) working days of the end of the provision of the Services, Elium (1) deletes all Data from its systems, and (2) deletes all existing copies, unless Union or Member State law requires storage of the Data (GDPR Article 28.3.g).
Deletion : When it deletes Data or electronic media or paper documents, Elium always deletes them in a secure manner, in such a way that their results are neither readable nor usable for any purpose. For the sake of clarity, | delete » or | deletion » means the complete, integral and irreversible erasure of the Data.
Conforme à la loi HIPAA
no
Bien que cette appli soit potentiellement conforme à la loi américaine HIPAA, Slack n’a signé aucun accord de partenariat commercial avec des fournisseurs d’applications tierces, y compris celles figurant dans Slack Marketplace. Par conséquent, il vous incombe de vérifier la conformité du fournisseur et de conclure un accord approprié avec ce dernier avant de faire appel à lui.
Sécurité
Prend en charge l’authentification unique avec les fournisseurs suivants
Google
Prend en charge le langage SAML
yes
Dispose d’une équipe dédiée à la sécurité
yes
Contact pour les questions de sécurité
security@elium.com
Dispose d’un programme de divulgation des vulnérabilités
no
Dispose d’un programme « Bug Bounty » (chasse aux bogues et aux failles de sécurité)