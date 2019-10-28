Benchmark and monitor website and API endpoints for outages, errors, and performance degradations. No software to install, Tally just needs your endpoint's URL to start evaluating and monitoring the server's responsiveness and uptime. A paid account is required, but you can sign up for a free trial at https://www.tallyapp.io.This integration will post alerts to a Slack channel when Tally detects an outage, error, or performance degradation.
Tally Monitoring pourra faire :
Prenez connaissance des informations sur les pratiques de sécurité de cette application. Si vous voulez en savoir plus sur l’évaluation des applications pour votre espace de travail, consultez notre centre d’assistance.
From https://dashboard.tallyapp.io/privacy:
We don’t keep personal information for longer than is necessary. While we retain this information, we will protect it within commercially acceptable means to prevent loss and theft, as well as unauthorized access, disclosure, copying, use or modification. That said, we advise that no method of electronic transmission or storage is 100% secure and cannot guarantee absolute data security. If necessary, we may retain your personal information for our compliance with a legal obligation or in order to protect your vital interests or the vital interests of another natural person.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
From https://dashboard.tallyapp.io/privacy:
Access and data portability: You may request details of the personal information that we hold about you. You may request a copy of the personal information we hold about you. Where possible, we will provide this information in CSV format or other easily readable machine format. You may request that we erase the personal information we hold about you at any time. You may also request that we transfer this personal information to another third party.
Règle de stockage des données
From https://dashboard.tallyapp.io/privacy:
The personal information we collect is stored and processed in United States, or where we or our partners, affiliates and third-party providers maintain facilities. By providing us with your personal information, you consent to the disclosure to these overseas third parties.
We will ensure that any transfer of personal information from countries in the European Economic Area (EEA) to countries outside the EEA will be protected by appropriate safeguards, for example by using standard data protection clauses approved by the European Commission, or the use of binding corporate rules or other legally accepted means.
Where we transfer personal information from a non-EEA country to another country, you acknowledge that third parties in other jurisdictions may not be subject to similar data protection laws to the ones in our jurisdiction. There are risks if any such third party engages in any act or practice that would contravene the data privacy laws in our jurisdiction and this might mean that you will not be able to seek redress under our jurisdiction’s privacy laws.
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no
Certifications et conformité
Procédure de demande de suppression de données
When a customer requests deletion of their data, we first verify their request, and if confirmed, manually delete the user account data from our database.
Here is the relevant extract from out privacy policy (https://dashboard.tallyapp.io/privacy):
Access and data portability: You may request details of the personal information that we hold about you. You may request a copy of the personal information we hold about you. Where possible, we will provide this information in CSV format or other easily readable machine format. You may request that we erase the personal information we hold about you at any time. You may also request that we transfer this personal information to another third party.
Conforme à la loi HIPAA
no
Bien que cette appli soit potentiellement conforme à la loi américaine HIPAA, Slack n’a signé aucun accord de partenariat commercial avec des fournisseurs d’applications tierces, y compris celles figurant dans Slack Marketplace. Par conséquent, il vous incombe de vérifier la conformité du fournisseur et de conclure un accord approprié avec ce dernier avant de faire appel à lui.
Sécurité
Prend en charge le langage SAML
no
Dispose d’une équipe dédiée à la sécurité
no
Contact pour les questions de sécurité
support@tallyapp.io
Dispose d’un programme de divulgation des vulnérabilités
no
Dispose d’un programme « Bug Bounty » (chasse aux bogues et aux failles de sécurité)