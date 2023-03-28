Quantive Results

Règle de conservation des données
Quantive will only collect the data needed for the operation of your account, including names, e-mail address and personal OKRs. We follow best security practices and encrypt data (both at rest and in transit). We do not store any data that we don’t need for our operations.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Customer content is deleted in 1 year following a trial expiration or contact termination. We have also created a readiness to respond to data subject requests to delete, modify, or transfer customer data. An individual who seeks access, or who seeks to correct, amend, or delete inaccurate data should direct his query to the Quantive’s client who is the data controller. If you are a client of Quantive and would like to update your account, please contact us at support@quantive.com.
Règle de stockage des données
Customer Data can choose their data location during the initial service configuration. We have well-tested backup and restoration procedures, which allow recovery from a major disaster. Customer Data is automatically backed up every 15 minutes. Backups are fully tested at regular intervals to confirm that our processes and tools work as expected.
Site(s) de centre de données
Pays-Bas, États-Unis
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
yes
Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs