Where you at

Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données In Short: We keep your information for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes outlined in this privacy notice unless otherwise required by law. We will only keep your personal information for as long as it is necessary for the purposes set out in this privacy notice, unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law (such as tax, accounting or other legal requirements). No purpose in this notice will require us keeping your personal information for longer than 90 days. When we have no ongoing legitimate business need to process your personal information, we will either delete or anonymise such information, or, if this is not possible (for example, because your personal information has been stored in backup archives), then we will securely store your personal information and isolate it from any further processing until deletion is possible.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données Based on the applicable laws of your country, you may have the right to request access to the personal information we collect from you, change that information, or delete it in some circumstances. To request to review, update, or delete your personal information, please submit a request to wya.help.me@gmail.com . We will respond to your request within 30 days.

Règle de stockage des données - We may store your information in countries other than your own. - The need to retain data in locations will be reviewed on an ongoing basis. - Data no longer needed for routine operations, but which must be retained, will be archived in a timely manner. We have implemented appropriate technical and organisational security measures designed to protect the security of any personal information we process. However, despite our safeguards and efforts to secure your information, no electronic transmission over the Internet or information storage technology can be guaranteed to be 100% secure, so we cannot promise or guarantee that hackers, cybercriminals, or other unauthorised third parties will not be able to defeat our security, and improperly collect, access, steal, or modify your information. Although we will do our best to protect your personal information, transmission of personal information to and from the WhereYouAt app is at your own risk. You should only access the WhereYouAt app within a secure environment.

Site(s) de centre de données États-Unis

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Cloud Hosted

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données MongoDB, Google Cloud