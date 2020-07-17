Build forms, surveys & polls for Slack.Notify a channel in Slack with real-time form responses so you can react in an instant.Few possible uses of NativeForms: • Bug Report • Feature Request • Website Feedback • Lead generator • Schedule a call • Customer Satisfaction Survey - NPS • Product feedback • Contact supportWhat features do we provide? • One click to connect with Slack • Slack bot for notifying channels • Send forms via email • Create contacts when form is completed • Google Sheet Integration • Form Editor • Admin panel • Email notifications • NativeForms Widget • Jira, HubSpot, Intercom, Discord, Mailchimp integrations • Export data to .CSVHow to use? • Create new form • Connect with Slack • Start sending form to your users
NativeForms pourra voir :
NativeForms pourra faire :
Prenez connaissance des informations sur les pratiques de sécurité de cette application. Si vous voulez en savoir plus sur l’évaluation des applications pour votre espace de travail, consultez notre centre d’assistance.