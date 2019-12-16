Let Slack instantly notify you of important activity happening on Pima. Don't waste another minute waiting to hear back from a prospect! Whether it's a new a request asking for a SOC2 report, a notification that a prospect has signed or forwarded a new agreement, or an alert that one of your vendor's reports is about to expire, we have you covered with Slack notifications sent directly to the channel of your choice. Pima helps businesses handle incoming document requests, sign agreements (like NDAs) with prospects, and share watermarked reports on demand. With Pima, sharing confidential documents is quick and easy with less involvement from your Legal and Security teams. This integration is available to paid customers on Pima's Business plan.